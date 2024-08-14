Thai court orders dismissal of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin 

Today, Thailand’s Constitutional Court announced their decision to remove Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin from office. The court cites Srettha’s ethical shortcomings as the reason behind the ruling, as he appointed a minister with a criminal conviction which goes against official moral and ethical standards. Srettha is now the fourth Thai prime minister in the last 16 years to be removed by the court. The verdict comes as a surprise to Srettha and most Thais. The ruling follows the dissolution of the anti-establishment Move Forward Party last week.

