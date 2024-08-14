Tanzania Arrests 520 People in Mass Opposition Crackdown 

Yesterday, Tanzanian police announced that they had arrested over 500 people who were planning to attend a youth rally. Top opposition leaders were among those arrested. The rally was supposed to take place on Monday in the city of Mbeya. It was organized by the opposition Chadema party to celebrate International Youth Day. However, the police quickly banned the rally as they stated it was aligned with anti-government protests. While Tanzania’s president had promised to restore political freedoms, this crackdown signals the opposite. Anti-government protests are increasing around Africa in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/13/world/africa/tanzania-arrests-520-people-crackdown.html