Suspected head of Reveton, Ransom Cartel RaaS groups arrested 

The suspected head of a large cybercrime network has been arrested and extradited by the UK National Crime Agency (NCA). Masim Silnikau is known online as “J.P. Morgan” and is one of the world’s most prominent Russian-speaking threat actors. The NCA, United States Secret Service, and Federal Bureau of Investigation have been investigating his network since 2015. The cybercrime network has been connected to various ransomware strains including Reveton and Ransom Cartel. Silnikau has been extradited from Poland to the U.S. to face charges.

