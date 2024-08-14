The Made By Google launch event saw the official unveiling of the Pixel 9 series and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it was the tech giant’s slew of new AI features that stole Tuesday’s show, firmly intensifying the smartphone AI arms race against Apple. Setting a new benchmark for what consumers can expect from their future mobile devices, there were plenty of announcements for Apple to respond to, come the rollout of its own Apple Intelligence service later this year. As for Google Gemini, the company’s AI assistant has received significant upgrades. Deeply integrated into the Android operating system, Gemini promises to offer seamless interaction across various apps and tasks. The introduction of Gemini Live, for example, allows for free-flowing conversations with the AI, aiming to provide a more natural and intuitive user experience. One of the most notable announcements was Pixel Studio, an on-device image generator that combines local processing with cloud-brd models. This feature allows users to create and edit AI-generated images directly on their Pixel devices, showcasing Google’s commitment to on-device AI processing, powered by its latest Tensor G4 processor and on-device Gemini Nano experience. On the photography front, Google introduced several AI-enhanced features that, brd on the on-stage demos, look set to change how we use our smartphone cameras. The new Add Me feature, for example, uses multiple takes and AI to insert the photographer into group shots, ensuring no one is left out. Regardless of whether or not general users are heavily invested in AI at this early stage, this has the potential to be a headline-grabbing feature, with a very broad appeal.

