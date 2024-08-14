FBI Confirms Trump 2024 Campaign Hacking Investigation 

On August 10, it was announced that Iranian hackers had allegedly hacked the Trump campaign. These hackers stole multiple internal documents including a list of possible JD Vance vulnerabilities. The FBI has confirmed that it is investigating the breach. Additionally, the FBI is currently investigating multiple hacking attempts targeting Trump and Biden-Harris associates over the past two months. Foreign-state interference is a shadow hanging over the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. A Microsoft threat intelligence report from August 9 produced evidence of Iranian actors preparing to launch operations against the election. However, it is not yet confirmed if Iran was behind the recent hacking of the Trump campaign.

