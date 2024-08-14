DNC Credentials Compromised by ‘IntelFetch’ Telegram Bot

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) has become a target for hackers attempting to steal credentials. Sensitive login information and compromised credentials linked to the DNC have been found online. The exposed information includes email addresses and passwords. While this breach does not appear to be linked to one targeted attack, it demonstrates the risk of unauthorized access to DNC and Democratic Party systems. Attackers are aiming to gain access to top level DNC officials through lower-level victims. Anyone who is attending the convention is a potential victim. The DNC is scheduled for August 19-22 in Chicago.

Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/dnc-credentials-compromised-intelfetch-telegram-bot