As Famine Deepens in Sudan, U.S. Leads New Push for Ceasefire 

Today, new peace talks aimed at stopping the Sudanese civil war will commence in Switzerland. The talks are backed by the U.S., but Sudan’s military has refused to attend the negotiations. Famine was officially declared in the Darfur region of Sudan earlier this month, sparking urgency to bring peace to the country. The Rapid Support Forces, who are fighting the Sudanese military, plan to attend the talks. The U.S. aims to negotiate a cease-fire and full humanitarian access to Sudan.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/14/world/africa/sudan-civil-war-ceasefire-talks-geneva.html