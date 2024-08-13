This AI Coding Engine Can Process 100 Million Lines Of Code At Once

Rohan Choudhury, a Ph.D student in robotics at Carnegie Mellon University, writes code every day— whether that’s for training a machine learning model or running experiments. But since he started using Codeium’s AI coding assistant on his former colleagues’ suggestion, the usually arduous process has become magnitudes faster and simpler. Tasks like debugging and tweaking code that would once take hours, now only take a few seconds, he said. All he has to do is highlight the part of the code that he wants to change and Codeium’s autocomplete tool churns out suggestions that he can directly plop into the code. “Most of the time it just works out of the box,” he said. Featured on this year’s Forbes Next Billion Dollar Startups list of 25 companies most likely to reach a unicorn valuation, Codeium’s software is widely popular in the world of software, used by some 600,000 developers (for free) and 1,000 enterprises (like Zillow, Dell and Anduril, who pay by the user) to speed up production of features and applications. The company, which has raised $93 million at a $500 million valuation, made about $1 million in 2023 revenue. Now, Codeium is releasing a new coding engine called Cortex, which it claims can process more data — up to 100 million lines of code — at once. That’s useful for a number of reasons: for one, because a single piece of code is “interrelated with hundreds of millions of other lines,” having fuller context about a company’s entire codebr helps Cortex make better suggestions, Codeium CEO Varun Mohan told Forbes. It also means a single update in one part of the code can be automatically applied throughout all the files in a codebr in as few as six seconds, Mohan said.It’s a capability that is handy for Codeium’s enterprise customers, where an edit needs to be reflected across hundreds of thousands of code repositories. For instance, if Zillow wants to add a new type of information for each property listed on its site, Cortex could make it easy to apply one change system-wide.

Full article : This AI Coding Engine Can Process 100 Million Lines Of Code At Once.