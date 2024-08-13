Could AI-Powered Humanoid Robots Be Coming to Retail Stores?

The potential for artificial intelligence (AI) humanoid robots in factories and stores is sparking debate among experts on the future of work and commerce. While companies explore humanoid robots for tasks from assembly to customer service, opinions vary widely on their adoption rate and implications. The consensus among experts leans toward gradual integration rather than rapid revolution, with key challenges in technology development, workforce adaptation, and customer acceptance still to be overcome. “As Henry Ford said, ‘Why is it that I always get a whole person when all I want is a pair of hands?’ This sentiment applies here too,” Ding Zhao, associate professor of mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, told PYMNTS. This skepticism highlights the ongoing debate about the most effective forms of automation in various industries. Robotics have been a staple in industrial manufacturing for decades, with a complex impact on employment. Mica Endsley, government relations chair at the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, told PYMNTS, “They tend to create both higher-skilled, higher-waged jobs, as well as some lower-skilled, lower-wage jobs.” This nuanced view provides context for the current wave of interest in more advanced, AI-driven robots. Recent trials, like BMW’s test of the “Figure 02” robot in chassis assembly, showcase the current capabilities of humanoid robots. In a news release, Milan Nedeljković, BMW’s board member for production, said, “With an early test operation, we are now determining possible applications for humanoid robots in production.” This real-world application demonstrates the auto industry’s commitment to exploring automation technologies. However, the road to widespread adoption may be longer than some anticipate. Andy Williams, EVP of North America at Exotec, told PYMNTS, “The time frame for practical use of humanoid robots in the warehouse is easily five-plus years down the road, giving the workforce time to transition.” This perspective highlights the gap between current capabilities and industry requirements.

