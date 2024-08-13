14% of PCs shipped globally in Q2 2024 were AI-capable

According to the latest Canalys data, 8.8 million AI-capable PCs were shipped in Q2 2024. These devices are defined as desktops and notebooks that include a chipset or block for dedicated AI workloads, such as an NPU. Shipments of AI-capable PCs represented 14% of all PCs shipped in the quarter. With all major processor vendors’ AI-capable PC roadmaps now well underway, the stage is set for a significant ramp-up in device availability and end-user adoption in the second half of 2024 and beyond. “The second quarter of 2024 added significant momentum to the expansion of AI-capable PCs,” said Ishan Dutt, Principal Analyst at Canalys. “June saw the launch of Copilot+ PCs incorporating Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X series of chips, based on Arm architecture. While shipment volumes in the quarter were relatively small due to the limited weeks and geographical coverage of availability, the broad commitment of Windows OEMs to adopt these products into their portfolios bodes well for the category’s outlook. In the x86 space, Intel ramped up its delivery of Core Ultra chipsets, reporting strong sequential performance for its AI PC products, while AMD announced its Ryzen AI 300 series of notebook processors in June, with product releases starting in mid-July.” “With a strong foundation now set, AI-capable PC shipments are poised to gain further traction in the second half of 2024,” added Dutt. “Processor vendors and OEMs are set to target a wider base of customers through new product category availability across more price points. Meanwhile, channel partners are signaling a preference for AI-related features in PCs, with close to 60% of respondents in a May poll indicating that they expect customers to favor devices with a Copilot key.

Full report by Canalys: AI PCs made up 14%, or 8.8 million, of all PCs shipped in Q2; ~60% of AI PCs were Apple computers; shipments of Windows PCs priced over $800 grew 9% QoQ.