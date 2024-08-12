Vulnerability Allowed Eavesdropping via Sonos Smart Speakers

Sonos has patched vulnerabilities in its smart speakers, including a serious flaw that could have been exploited to eavesdrop on users. One of the vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2023-50809, can be exploited by an attacker who is in Wi-Fi range of the targeted Sonos smart speaker for remote code execution. Sonos informed customers about the vulnerability in an advisory published on August 1, but the actual patches were released last year.

