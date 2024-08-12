U.S. and Israeli Defense Officials Speak Amid Fears of Escalation in Mideast

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, amid rising fears of an escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran. In the call, Mr. Austin “reiterated the United States’ commitment to take every possible step to defend Israel,” according to a summary provided by the Pentagon press secretary, Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder. In an unusual disclosure, General Ryder said that Mr. Austin had ordered the guided-missile submarine Georgia to the Middle East. The Pentagon rarely announces the movements of its submarine fleet, underscoring the seriousness of the regional crisis. General Ryder noted that Mr. Austin had already ordered additional combat aircraft and missile-shooting warships to the region. The orders came in response to threats from Iran.

