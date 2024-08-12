Prediction marketplace Polymarket partners with Perplexity to show news summaries

Prediction marketplace Polymarket, which lets users bet on real-world events, is partnering with AI-powered search engine Perplexity to display news summaries of events. When users click on an event on Polymarket, they will now see a summary of news related to the event based on search results from Perplexity. There’s also a search box that you can use to ask more questions. Polymarket is also creating a column using Perplexity’s Pages feature (it lets users create sharable pages from search results) that will be displayed on Perplexity’s Discover page. Perplexity said it will explore more third-party partnerships to feature content on its Discover section. Perplexity will also use some data from Polymarket, such as election trends, to show visuals in the answers. These visuals will be generated using another AI platform, Tako. “Polymarket has become a go-to destination for people looking to access high signal trusted information on an increasingly noisy web. We see Perplexity as a company engaged in a similar mission, and so investing in deepening our partnership makes perfect sense,” Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, told TechCrunch over email. This tie-up follows a similar partnership for Polymarket that saw Substack letting writers embed prediction data from the prediction marketplace in their posts. Polymarket also recently launched its own Substack newsletter, called Oracle.

