OpenAI could be about to drop Project Strawberry in huge ChatGPT upgrade

Rumors are circulating that OpenAI is about to drop a new model this week and it could be our first sighting of the highly anticipated “Project Strawberry” — a reasoning-focused AI. Trying to follow artificial intelligence topics on social media over the past few days brought back memories of strawberry picking with my parents as a child. Every account has been dropping pictures of the fruit — including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Altman posted a photo of a strawberry plant with the caption “I love summer in the garden”. The picture revealed four strawberries, hinting that there might be a new version of GPT-4 built specifically for reasoning. This could run alongside GPT-4o, built for creation and interaction. The first details of Project Strawberry leaked in May. It is a breakthrough in the road to artificial general intelligence (AGI) where AI can think and act like a human. It isn’t clear whether this will be integrated into an updated GPT-4 or be an entirely new model. No information on Strawberry has been released by OpenAI officially but documents have leaked showing it is the same as Q*. This is a process of training a model where an agent can make decisions by estimating the value of an action. According to a leak shared with Reuters in May Strawberry has advanced reasoning capabilities in a way previous models have struggled. For example, it would allow ChatGPT to solve complex problems independently and verify its output. An AI model with reasoning capabilities could revolutionize scientific research, enhance decision-making in complex fields like healthcare and finance, and accelerate technological innovation.

