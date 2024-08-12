OODA Loop

Iran Is Accelerating Cyber Activity That Appears Meant to Influence the US Election, Microsoft Says

Iranian actors have spent recent months creating fake news sites and impersonating activists intending to influence the US election. The findings in Microsoft’s newest threat intelligence report show how Iran, which has been active in recent U.S. elections, is evolving its tactics for another election that’s likely to have global implications. Iran’s United Nations mission denied it had plans to interfere or launch cyberattacks in the U.S. presidential election. The report doesn’t specify Iran’s intentions besides sowing chaos in the United States, though U.S. officials have previously hinted that Iran particularly opposes former President Donald Trump. 

