Hamas has asked mediators to present a plan based on US President Joe Biden’s May 31 ceasefire proposal, days ahead of talks proposed by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. The May 31 proposal, which Hamas previously agreed to and Israel rejected, ensures the release of Israeli captives in Gaza as well as an unspecified number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Reporting from Amman, Jordan, Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut said that Israeli media outlets are interpreting the Hamas statement as a rejection of the ceasefire talks altogether.

Read more: https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/11/hamas-urges-return-to-existing-gaza-ceasefire-proposal