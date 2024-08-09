University Professors Targeted by North Korean Cyber Espionage Group 

Kimsuky, a hacker group with ties to North Korea, is being associated with a new series of attacks. The attacks aim to gather intelligence and are targeting university staff, researchers, and professors. The cybersecurity firm Resilience identified the recent set of attacks. Among other names, Kimsuky is also known as APT43, ARCHIPELAGO, and Black Banshee. The group operates under the North Korean government and military, receiving direct orders from the regime. The recent attacks have all used compromised hosts to stage infrastructure, then deploying the Green Dinosaur web shell. Users should enable multi-factor authentication in order to combat the threat.

