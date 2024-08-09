Ukraine’s Push Into Russia Is a Surprising Turn in the War 

This week, Ukraine shifted strategies and surprise attacked Russian territory, catching Russia off guard. In the region of Kursk, the local government declared a state of emergency. The goal of the attack was to move the fighting into Russian territory, taking pressure off of eastern Ukraine where Russia had been on the offensive. U.S. weapons are being used in the attacks, which the U.S. State Department said does not violate policy. Ukraine’s move could improve the country’s negotiating position, but could also have large repercussions.

