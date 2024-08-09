Israel revokes diplomatic status of Norwegian envoys 

Israel has taken away diplomatic status from eight Norwegian diplomats placed in the occupied Palestinian territory. Israel is citing Norway’s recognition of Palestinian statehood as the reason for the action. Norway additionally supported an International Criminal Court (ICC) case which accused Israeli leaders of war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Norwegian diplomats will have their visas annulled in three months. This will significantly hinder the diplomats’ abilities to help the Palestinian population. Norway is still debating how to respond to the situation.

