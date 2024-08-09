Helping robots practice skills independently to adapt to unfamiliar environments

The phrase “practice makes perfect” is usually reserved for humans, but it’s also a great maxim for robots newly deployed in unfamiliar environments. Picture a robot arriving in a warehouse. It comes packaged with the skills it was trained on, like placing an object, and now it needs to pick items from a shelf it’s not familiar with. At first, the machine struggles with this, since it needs to get acquainted with its new surroundings. To improve, the robot will need to understand which skills within an overall task it needs improvement on, then specialize (or parameterize) that action. A human onsite could program the robot to optimize its performance, but researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and The AI Institute have developed a more effective alternative. Presented at the Robotics: Science and Systems Conference last month, their “Estimate, Extrapolate, and Situate” (EES) algorithm enables these machines to practice on their own, potentially helping them improve at useful tasks in factories, households, and hospitals. To help robots get better at activities like sweeping floors, EES works with a vision system that locates and tracks the machine’s surroundings. Then, the algorithm estimates how reliably the robot executes an action (like sweeping) and whether it would be worthwhile to practice more. EES forecasts how well the robot could perform the overall task if it refines that particular skill, and finally, it practices. The vision system subsequently checks whether that skill was done correctly after each attempt. EES could come in handy in places like a hospital, factory, house, or coffee shop. For example, if you wanted a robot to clean up your living room, it would need help practicing skills like sweeping. According to Nishanth Kumar SM ’24 and his colleagues, though, EES could help that robot improve without human intervention, using only a few practice trials.

