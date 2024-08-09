Hackers Use Google Drawings In New 3-Step Amazon Phishing Attack 

A new attack is using Google Drawings and a WhatsApp link in order to access Amazon accounts. This phishing exploit aims to acquire user login details and payment card information. First, a phishing email tries to get a user to click a fake link which appears to be from Amazon. The victim is then shown an Amazon account verification link. This link is actually a graphic from Google Drawings, and if clicked the user will be sent to a seemingly genuine Amazon account login page. The login page requests further user information, eventually asking for full payment card details. Even if the victim becomes suspicious at this point, the actor will still have access to all data the user has given throughout the different verification steps.

