Four generative AI use cases for businesses

As business leaders look to harness AI to meet business needs, generative AI has become an invaluable tool to gain a competitive edge. This breakthrough technology can comprehend and communicate in natural language, aiding the creation of personalized customer interactions and immersive virtual experiences while supplementing employee capabilities. What sets generative AI apart from traditional AI is not just the ability to generate new data from existing patterns. With generative AI businesses can now boost productivity and reduce costs, fundamentally changing how they work. Here’s how four generative AI use cases are changing the business landscape: Virtual Assistants – Companies are turning to AI-powered tools like chatbots, copilots, or virtual assistants to improve productivity and customer experiences. These tools integrate generative AI with a company’s own data for precise responses, allowing the creation of customized virtual assistants that can handle interactive conversations. Internally, these assistants complement and even empower employees by automating tasks and providing insights, which frees up time for more strategic work. Externally, they improve customer interactions by quickly understanding and responding to queries through simple conversational prompts. For instance, a conversational AI software company, Kore.ai, trained its BankAssist solution for voice, web, mobile, SMS, and social media interactions. This solution enables customers to perform tasks like transferring funds and paying bills. The AI-powered voice assistant boosts performance with personalized suggestions, reducing customer handling time by 40%.

Full story : Companies are supercharging productivity and efficiency with AI-powered tools like virtual assistants, intelligent search and content summarization.