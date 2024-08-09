Biden and Leaders of Qatar and Egypt Plan ‘Final’ Cease-Fire Proposal 

Today, world leaders stated that they were ready to present a “final” cease-fire proposal to stop the Israel-Gaza war. President Biden and leaders of Qatar and Egypt are calling on Israel and Hamas to come together to negotiate. The next round of negotiations is planned to occur in Cairo or Doha, Qatar, next Thursday. The cease-fire talks have been complicated by the assassination of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, last week. Hanieyh was leading the negotiations. Shortly after the leaders released their joint statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel indicated that he would attend the meeting.

Read more: https://nytimes.com/2024/08/08/world/middleeast/us-egypt-qatar-cease-fire-deal.html