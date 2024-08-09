‘0.0.0.0 Day’ Flaw Puts Chrome, Firefox, Mozilla Browsers at RCE Risk 

A new flaw has been discovered where attackers can exploit the 0.0.0.0 IP address to remotely execute code. The exploit can be used on multiple popular Web browsers including Chrome, Safari, and Firefox. Researchers discovered that they could bypass browser security and interact with devices outside the local network. The flaw is being called “0.0.0.0 Day,” named after the Web addresses which it exploits. If attackers were to use the exploit they could perform malicious activities such as data theft and malware installation.

