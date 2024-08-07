US charges Iran-linked Pakistani over political assassination plot 

The U.S. has charged Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man, with attempting to hire a hitman to kill political officials. Merchant has links to Iran. It is believed that his assassination plots were revenge for the U.S. assassination of an Iranian military commander. The name of his intended target has not yet been revealed. However, there is no evidence linking Merchant to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Merchant was intercepted before an attack could be carried out. The individual which Merchant contacted to hire as a hitman became a confidential informant and revealed Merchant’s plot to law enforcement.

