Nobel Laureate Tapped to Lead Interim Government in Bangladesh 

On Monday, Bangladesh’s authoritarian leader, Sheikh Hasina, fled the country during an uprising. Following the former leader’s resignation, on Tuesday the president of Bangladesh appointed Muhammad Yunus to lead an interim government. Yunus is a Nobel laureate and a pioneer in microfinance. He will lead the interim government as the Bangladeshi Parliament has been dissolved. Yunus’s first tasks will be to restore order after weeks of violence stemming from student protests and to create a mandate for the interim government.

