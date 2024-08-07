Hunters International Masks SharpRhino RAT as Legit Network Admin Tool 

Hunters International, a cybercrime group, is using a new remote access Trojan (RAT) in recent attacks. The group seems to be targeting IT professionals with Hive ransomware. The new malware is called SharpRhino. First, Hunters International uses SharpRhino to gain access to infrastructure and maintain remote access to a device. The attackers can then launch a ransomware attack using Hive ransomware. SharpRhino is especially sophisticated as it disguises itself as legitimate software.

Read more: https://www.darkreading.com/cyberattacks-data-breaches/hunters-international-disguises-novel-sharprhino-rat-as-legitimate-network-tool