Google just unveiled 2 major smart home AI updates

The Google smart home is getting one of its biggest upgrades in years. In addition to launching a new Google TV Streamer and Nest Learning Thermostat, the company is bringing Gemini, its set of artificial intelligence (AI) large language models (LLMs), to its smart home experience with new AI-generated summaries, automations, and a smarter Google Assistant. Google Nest security cameras can detect general motion, people, and animals. Google recently updated its cameras with garage door detection through the Nest Aware subscription. This newer feature lets you monitor whether your garage door was left open or not using AI image detection. Now, Google is adding Gemini to the smart home Nest cameras in the Google Home app, leveraging image recognition to generate descriptions of what the camera captures. Google shared an example of a camera looking into a backyard where kids are jumping into a swimming pool. The description read, “Three children jumping into a swimming pool, chasing after a pool toy. The sun shines brightly, casting long shadows,” instead of a simple, “motion detected.” This approach reduces false alerts and provides rich descriptions of captured information. I asked Google if the feature would work with Nest Aware’s person identification tech, which recognizes previously identified people to give you more specific alerts. Google said this option isn’t available yet, but the company is working on it.

