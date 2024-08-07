Cyberattack Strikes the Grand Palais RMN; Impact Appears Limited 

Over the weekend, cyber attacks hit the Réunion des Musées Nationaux et Grand Palais (RMN). The RMN is a French cultural institution which maintains multiple museums, shops, and exhibitions around France. Throughout the summer the RMN has hosted events related to the Olympics such as fencing and Taekwondo. The attackers attempted to initiate a ransomware attack against the RMN’s financial systems but were quickly shut down. There may have been a cryptocurrency ransom involved. While it was rumored that the Louvre was affected by the attacks, the RMN has not reported an impact on any of its institutions. Cyberattacks at the Olympics thus far have been largely underwhelming.

