Court Disbands Thailand’s Most Popular Political Party 

Thailand’s most popular political party, Move Forward, was disbanded today by Thailand’s Constitutional Court. The court charged the party with attempting to overthrow Thailand’s monarchy by changing a royal defamation law. The move barred 11 party members and executives from politics for a decade. Last year, the Move Forward party won Thailand’s election, shocking the establishment who believed the party to be too liberal. In retaliation, the establishment quickly moved to keep the party out of power. However, this move to keep the Move Forward party out of power could reignite the opposition movement which originally supported the party’s rise.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/07/world/asia/thailand-move-forward-disbanded.html