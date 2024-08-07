Chameleon Android Banking Trojan Targets Users Through Fake CRM App 

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new method used by cyber attackers targeting Canadians. The attackers are using a Chameleon Android banking trojan to disguise itself as a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) app. Chameleon was spotted this past month across Canada and Europe. It is often used for fraudulent money transfers and can also steal user credentials, contacts, messages, and geolocation data. If attackers were to succeed in using Chameleon to infect a corporate banking device, they could access business banking accounts.

