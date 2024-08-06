OpenAI co-founder departs for rival Anthropic

John Schulman, one of OpenAI’s co-founders and a key architect of its ChatGPT chatbot, has left to join its main rival Anthropic, becoming the latest in a succession of senior figures to depart the leading artificial intelligence company in recent months. Schulman is leaving to work on alignment — research to ensure AI systems conform to human values — at Anthropic, a start-up founded in 2021 by a group of former OpenAI researchers that bills itself as putting “safety at the frontier” of its work. Also on Monday, OpenAI’s president Greg Brockman announced on social media site X that he would take the rest of the year off. Schulman’s departure follows that of Ilya Sutskever, another of the company’s 11-strong founding group and its former chief scientist, along with other members of his team. “This choice stems from my desire to deepen my focus on AI alignment, and to start a new chapter of my career where I can return to hands-on technical work, alongside people deeply engaged with the topics I’m most interested in,” Schulman said in a note to colleagues on Monday. “To be clear, I’m not leaving due to lack of support for alignment research at OpenAI. On the contrary, company leaders have been very committed to investing in this area,” he added. Brockman said on X he was taking a sabbatical: “First time to relax since co-founding OpenAI 9 years ago. The mission is far from complete; we still have a safe AGI to build,” he wrote, referring to artificial general intelligence, or AI that can match or better a human’s cognitive ability. The moves, first reported by The Information, follow a tumultuous period at the San Francisco company. OpenAI has rocketed to an $86bn valuation since releasing ChatGPT in November 2022, and has rolled out a series of chatbots able to perform increasingly complex tasks. The company has faced criticism over the pace of its AI development and direction of its research. Those concerns spilled over during a boardroom crisis last November in which Brockman and chief executive Sam Altman were ousted.

