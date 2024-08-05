Yemen’s Houthis Claim First Attack on Container Ship in Two Weeks

Yemen’s Houthi armed group has claimed its first attack on shipping since Israel carried out an air strike in the port city of Hodeidah on July 20. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement on Sunday that the MV Groton was attacked by ballistic missiles. The Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC), a multinational coalition overseen by the US navy, said the ship “was targeted due to other vessels within its company structure making recent port calls in Israel”.

