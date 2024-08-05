With Smugglers and Front Companies, China Is Skirting American A.I. Bans

The U.S. is trying to stop China from getting Nvidia microchips to advance its military. The United States, with some success, has tried to control the export of these chips. Still, The New York Times has found an active trade in restricted A.I. technology — part of a global effort to help China circumvent U.S. restrictions amid the countries’ growing military rivalry. The chips are an American innovation powering self-driving cars, chatbots and medical research. They have also led to rapid advances in defense technology, spurring U.S. fears that they could help China develop superior weaponry, launch cyberattacks and make faster decisions on the battlefield. Beginning in October 2022, the United States set up one of the most extensive technological blockades ever attempted: banning the export to China of A.I. chips and the machinery to make them. These bans have made it harder and more costly for China to develop A.I. But given the vast profits at stake, businesses around the world have found ways to skirt the restrictions.

