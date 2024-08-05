Protect AI Raises $60 Million in Series B Funding

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) security firm Protect AI has raised $60 million in a Series B funding, which brings the total raised by the company to $108.5 million. The new investment round was led by Evolution Equity Partners. The company’s AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) platform, which includes five products, provides customers with comprehensive security capabilities and ML environment management. The solution provides scanning of ML models for threats, AI/ML bill of materials, an AI/ML threat feed, and LLM security, observability, and governance capabilities. The company will use the new funding to improve its AI-SPM platform.

