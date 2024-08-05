OODA Loop

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Oversees Transfer of Missile Launchers to Border

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has presided over a ceremony to mark the delivery of 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers to military units at the border. North Korea has been expanding its range of mobile short-range weapons designed to overwhelm missile defenses in neighboring South Korea, while also developing intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the continental United States. North Korea said it tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a “super large warhead” last month. In his speech at the ceremony, Kim blamed Washington for creating a “nuclear-based military block” that had forced his country to further strengthen its military capabilities. Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years. 

