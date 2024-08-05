Israeli Strike on Gaza Shelter Kills at Least 30 and Injures Dozens

An Israeli airstrike on a school functioning as a shelter in Gaza City killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more on Sunday, according to the Palestinian emergency response agency in Gaza. The Israeli military said it had targeted “terrorists” in “Hamas command and control centers” located at the Hassan Salame and Nasser schools and had taken “numerous steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians” before the strike. In its statement on Sunday, the Israeli military said that Hamas embedded itself among civilians to use them as human shields, a common defense by Israel as it faces global condemnation over the war’s large death toll.

