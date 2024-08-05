How to enable Apple Intelligence on your iPhone

Apple is finally releasing some of the Apple Intelligence features it announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. However, the rollout is currently restricted to developer beta versions of iOS 18.1. So if you don’t want to deal with early-stage buggy software, you might want to wait for the Apple Intelligence feature release of public betas or the stable release later this year. If you are on the developer beta, you can only use Apple Intelligence features if your language is set to U.S. English and your region is set to U.S. This doesn’t affect your App Store regions or purchases. Here is how you can start using Apple Intelligence features:

Open the Settings app.

Go to the Apple Intelligence & Siri menu.

Tap on the “Join the Apple Intelligence waitlist” option.

Once your waitlist position is approved, you will get a notification. It might take a while for the system to download all models and data necessary to run Apple Intelligence. You can toggle off the Apple Intelligence feature from the menu at any point in time. Apple’s AI suite features work through a combination of on-device and Apple Private Cloud requests. Apple said that the waitlist is to ensure sufficient service capacity. At the moment, Apple Intelligence is only compatible with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPads and Macs that run on M1 chips.

