Stability AI speeds up 3D image generation with Stable Fast 3D

Not all that long ago, it used to be hard, really hard to generate 3D images. It was a process that involved complex wireframes, complicated software and beefy hardware. Today that’s no longer the case. Stability AI today announced a new generative AI technology called Stable Fast 3D to rapidly generate 3D images from a single image. Oh, and it’s fast too. According to Stability AI, the new model can generate a 3D image in half a second. This represents a significant leap in processing time, dramatically outpacing previous models that required minutes to achieve similar results. For context back in March, Stability AI released Stable Video 3D (SV3D) which took up to 10 minutes to generate a 3D asset – Stable Fast 3D accomplishes the same task 1200 times faster. Stability AI expects that the new model will have lots of practical utility across several industries including design, architecture, retail, virtual reality and game development. The model is available for use via Stability AI’s Stable Assistant chatbot and the Stability AI API. The model is also available under a community license Hugging Face. Stable Fast 3D isn’t built from scratch but rather evolves from Stability AI’s previous work with the TripoSR model. Stability AI first announced a partnership with 3D modeling vendor Trip AI in March in an effort to build a fast 3D asset generation technology. In a research paper, Stability AI researchers detail the innovative methods the new model uses for rapidly reconstructing high-quality 3D meshes from single images. The system works by combining several novel techniques to address common issues in fast 3D reconstruction while maintaining speed and improving output quality.

