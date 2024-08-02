Russian Advances in Donetsk Threaten Ukrainian Lines of Supply

Russia mounted its largest assaults in eight months in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, seizing a string of settlements in an apparent bid to cut off key supply routes and force a mass Ukrainian retreat. Russian forces have pressed their advantage in these areas to prevent Ukraine from digging entrenched defenses. In the past week, the tempo of Russia’s westward crawl has increased and included two battalion-sized assaults. At the same time, Ukraine scored a high number of hits on Russian energy infrastructure and occupied Crimea.

