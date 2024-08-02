OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

New BlankBot Android Trojan Can Steal User Data

Cyber, News Briefs / by

A new Android trojan, called BlankBot, provides attackers with a broad range of malicious capabilities, Intel 471 reports.The threat is posing as utility applications and appears to be targeting Turkish Android users now, but could soon be used in attacks against users in more countries. Once the malicious application has been installed, the user is prompted to grant accessibility permissions. Armed with the necessary permissions, the malware can log everything on the device, including sensitive information, SMS messages, and applications lists, and can perform custom injections to steal bank information and lock patterns.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/new-blankbot-android-trojan-can-steal-user-data/

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.