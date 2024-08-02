A new Android trojan, called BlankBot, provides attackers with a broad range of malicious capabilities, Intel 471 reports.The threat is posing as utility applications and appears to be targeting Turkish Android users now, but could soon be used in attacks against users in more countries. Once the malicious application has been installed, the user is prompted to grant accessibility permissions. Armed with the necessary permissions, the malware can log everything on the device, including sensitive information, SMS messages, and applications lists, and can perform custom injections to steal bank information and lock patterns.

Read more: https://www.securityweek.com/new-blankbot-android-trojan-can-steal-user-data/