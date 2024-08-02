OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Iran’s WiFi Attacked—‘Reported Collapse’ As Israeli Hackers Strike

Cyber, News Briefs / by

A renowned Israeli hacking group, WeRedEvils, claimed credit for attacking Iranian internet providers ahead of social media reports overnight that internet access was down in parts of the country. The hacking group said they collected a lot of information that was passed on to the security forces in Israel. This news comes as Iran is reportedly preparing to avenge the attack in Tehran that killed Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh. 

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/08/02/iranian-wifi-attack-reported-collapse-as-israeli-hackers-strike/?ss=cybersecurity

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.