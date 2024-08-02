Iran’s WiFi Attacked—‘Reported Collapse’ As Israeli Hackers Strike

A renowned Israeli hacking group, WeRedEvils, claimed credit for attacking Iranian internet providers ahead of social media reports overnight that internet access was down in parts of the country. The hacking group said they collected a lot of information that was passed on to the security forces in Israel. This news comes as Iran is reportedly preparing to avenge the attack in Tehran that killed Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

