OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Hezbollah Leader Threatens Retaliation Against Israel, Saying Conflict Is in ‘New Phase’

Global Risk, News Briefs / by

After Israel’s strike in Lebanon’s capital this week, the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Thursday that its conflict with Israel had entered a new phase. Since the Israeli strike there has been worries around the Middle East that Israel’s hostilities with Iran and its allies could erupt into an all-out regional war. Officials and diplomats across the Middle East had been looking to the speech for any indication of whether Hezbollah would alter course in its long-running conflict with Israel, either by escalating its military response or seeking to lower the pressure and avoid all-out war. The speech by Mr. Nasrallah on Thursday appeared to straddle that line.

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/01/world/middleeast/hezbollah-israel-retaliation-hassan-nasrallah.html

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.