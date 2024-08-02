‘Great for Netanyahu’: Will Haniyeh Killing Help Israeli PM Politically?

The assassinations of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon this week could help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regain domestic support as he fights for his political survival. Israel has been wracked by internal unrest and divisions over support for Netanyahu. Yet, the spate of assassinations this week could help Netanyahu shift the narrative within Israel. While many Israelis view the political killings as a “victory” against their enemies, they are also concerned about a retaliatory attack by Iran and allied armed groups.

