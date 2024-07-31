Yemen’s Hodeidah port, an economic lifeline now threatened by Israel 

Previous strikes on the Houthi-controlled port city of Hodeidah by pro-government Yemeni forces had been stopped due to fear of halting the influx of humanitarian aid and economic goods. However, Israel has now resumed these attacks where pro-government forces had stopped. On July 20, Israel struck petroleum storage tanks and a power station, costing more than $100 million in damages. Israel’s attacks on Hodeidah are a major turning point in the war due to the port’s importance. The port is essential not just to the Houthis but to the entire country. The Israeli strikes will greatly impact the distribution of humanitarian aid and oil spills will damage the environment.

Read more: https://aljazeera.com/news/2024/7/30/yemens-hodeidah-port-an-economic-lifeline-now-threatened-by-israel