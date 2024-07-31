Record-Breaking $75 Million Ransom Paid To Dark Angels Gang 

It was previously believed that the largest ransom payment was made in 2021 by CNA Financial for $40 million. However, a recent ZScaler ThreatLabz ransomware report believes a higher payment was made. The report found evidence of a $75 million ransom paid by an undisclosed victim this year. The ransom payment was made to the Dark Angels cybercrime group. The Dark Angels are flagged as the biggest ransomware actor to watch over the next year. The group targets a small number of high-value organizations, and this strategy has made them highly successful. With the Dark Angels’ success in gaining a $75 million payment, other groups will likely use their strategies as well.

