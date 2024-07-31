OpenAI releases ChatGPT’s hyperrealistic voice to some paying users

OpenAI began rolling out ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode on Tuesday, giving users their first access to GPT-4o’s hyperrealistic audio responses. The alpha version will be available to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users today, and OpenAI says the feature will gradually roll out to all Plus users in the fall of 2024. When OpenAI first showcased GPT-4o’s voice in May, the feature shocked audiences with quick responses and an uncanny resemblance to a real human’s voice – one in particular. The voice, Sky, resembled that of Scarlett Johansson, the actress behind the artificial assistant in the movie “Her.” Soon after OpenAI’s demo, Johansson said she refused multiple inquiries from CEO Sam Altman to use her voice, and after seeing GPT-4o’s demo, hired legal counsel to defend her likeness. OpenAI denied using Johansson’s voice, but later removed the voice shown in its demo. In June, OpenAI said it would delay the release of Advanced Voice Mode to improve its safety measures. One month later, and the wait is over (sort of). OpenAI says the video and screensharing capabilities showcased during its Spring Update will not be part of this alpha, launching at a “later date.” For now, the GPT-4o demo that blew everyone away is still just a demo, but some premium users will now have access to ChatGPT’s voice feature shown there.

