Microsoft Says Azure Outage Caused by DDoS Attack Response 

On July 30, Microsoft experienced an Azure outage. The company is now revealing that a DDoS attack caused the outage. Additionally, Microsoft’s response to the attack failed to halt the attack and instead amplified it. The DDoS attack triggered Microsoft’s protection mechanisms, but a bug boosted the attack instead. The Azure outage lasted around 10 hours and impacted multiple types of organizations including water utilities, courts, and banks. Microsoft will release further details about the incident within 72 hours.

