Landslides in Southern India Kill More Than 100 People 

After multiple days of heavy rainfall in southern India, devastating landslides were set off in one of the country’s worst natural disasters ever. In the Indian state of Kerala at least 108 were killed and dozens more were injured. The landslides knocked down communication lines and trees as well as submerging roads. Rescue operations are limited due to the region’s terrain which is very hilly. The death toll is expected to rise as efforts to uncover debris continue. The state government declared a two-day mourning period.

