Israel Says It Killed Hezbollah Commander in Airstrike Near Beirut 

Israel killed a Hezbollah commander in an airstrike near Beirut in retaliation for Hezbollah’s deadly rocket attack last weekend in Golan Heights. At least three civilians and 74 others were wounded yesterday in Beirut. On Sunday, Israeli-controlled Golan heights was struck by a rocket attack killing 12 children on a soccer field. The counter-airstrike in Beirut was launched into a densely populated suburb. The target of Israel’s strike was Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah official. While Israel stated that Shukr has been “eliminated,” Hezbollah has not yet confirmed the death.

